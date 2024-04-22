Front, Arms, Air Defenses: Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has chaired another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

He announced this on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.

"Another Staff meeting. We discussed the main issues: the battlefield, weapons, protection of cities, communities and critical infrastructure. The most important thing is the front. There was a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. The invasion army has the task, regardless of its losses, to demonstrate at least some victories by May 9. Now they are encouraged by positive decisions made by Ukraine's friends. It is difficult for our soldiers, but the arrival of the necessary aid will even out the situation. That is why we urgently need support with specific weapons that our partners have," Zelensky said.

He said he had also heard a report by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov regarding contracts with domestic companies.

"We are working on a new format of agreements that, on the one hand, will not overburden the military budget and, on the other hand, will guarantee manufacturers long-term commitments from the state," Zelensky said.

He announced that for the next meeting of the Staff, he had instructed Ukrainian intelligence to collect all information about the intentions of Russian terrorists to destroy civilian infrastructure and to prepare a comprehensive plan for further actions: strengthening physical protection where it works, redistributing air defense systems and decentralization where possible.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine