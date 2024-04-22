Russians Hit Derhachi, Vovchansk In Kharkiv Region With Guided Aerial Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have launched an airstrike on the city of Derhachi in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.

Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the city military administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Fortunately, no one was killed or injured in guided aerial bomb strikes on Derhachi. The occupiers carried out two strikes on the outskirts of the city. One hit an open area, and another hit a private residential area," the post said.

The details of the attack are being clarified, Zadorenko added.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov posted on Telegram that the Russians had struck three settlements in the Kharkiv region and the city of Kharkiv.

"In the past hour, the enemy struck three settlements in the region. In the city of Vovchansk, a guided aerial bomb hit the territory of a defunct meat processing plant. In the village Slobozhanske, Kharkiv district, there was a hit in an open area. Information about the destruction is being clarified," he said.

According to Syniehubov, no casualties were reported.