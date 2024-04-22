Border Guards Destroy Russian Positions In Serebryansky Forest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the border brigade "Revenge" destroyed enemy positions in the Serebryansky forest in the Luhansk region.

The State Border Guard Service reported this and posted a video, according to Ukrinform.

The border guards struck at the fortifications where the day before the scouts had found a concentration of Russian invaders.

The service reported that during the day, border guards discovered a number of enemy fortifications, shelled them with munitions, and at night they struck them with heavy drones. "The enemy's positions were burned to the ground," the military added.

As reported earlier, the total combat losses of the Russian army in Ukraine since February 24, 2022 amount to about 460,260 people.