In Kharkiv, Enemy Hits Television Infrastructure Facility, Signal Interruptions Reported


4/22/2024 3:12:04 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck at the television infrastructure of Kharkiv.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers struck a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. During the alert, the employees were in the shelter. There were no casualties. At the moment, there are interruptions in the digital television signal," the post reads.

Read also: Invaders shell 16 settlements in Kharkiv region overnight, one injured

As reported, on the afternoon of April 22, explosions were heard in Kharkiv. The city council and the RMA reported that Russians had attacked an infrastructure facility.

