Russians Launch 13 Drones At Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops fired 13 drones at the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage to police and emergency vehicles.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"During the day, the enemy sent 13 kamikaze drones to the Nikopol region. They shelled the area twice with heavy artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove communities suffered," Lysak wrote. Read also:
Russians attack Nikopol
district with artillery and drones, one injured
According to Lysak, no people were injured.
As reported earlier, a Russian reconnaissance drone was shot down in the sky over the Dnipro district by the East Air Defense Command.
