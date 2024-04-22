Russians Shell Village In Chuhuiv District, One Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An excavator driver was killed in the shelling of the village of Yurchenkove, Kharkiv region.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"At about 5 p.m., the occupiers attacked near the village of Yurchenkove, Chuhuiv district. A direct hit was recorded on an excavator driven by a 34-year-old driver. A fire broke out, and the man died on the spot," the statement said.

In addition, at about 12:00 p.m., Russian troops fired on the village of Hlushkivka in the Kurylivka community, damaging the buildings of an agricultural enterprise. According to preliminary data, the enemy used multiple rocket launchers.

In, enemy hits television infrastructure facility, signal interruptions reported

As a result of the aerial shelling of the village of Prykolotne in the Vilkhuvata community, private houses and buildings of a civilian enterprise were damaged. A 71-year-old woman was injured - she has an acute stress reaction.

As reported, Russian troops struck a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv with an Kh-59 missile.