Biden To Immediately Sign Ukraine Aid Bill Into Law, He Assures Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden over the phone on Monday following a critical House vote on Saturday.

That's according to Zelensky's post on X , seen by Ukrinform.

“Following the vote in the US House of Representatives, I spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden, who assured me that he will sign the bill immediately as soon as it is approved by the Senate. I appreciate President Biden's unwavering support for Ukraine and true global leadership,” Zelensky wrote.

In the call, Zelensky also noted the bill's bipartisan support and the personal contributions of Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to its passage.

“The House's other decision to allow the confiscation of frozen Russian assets also sends a strong signal to all of our partners,” Zelensky added.

The Ukrainian president also informed his U.S. counterpart about Russia's air terror involving thousands of missiles, drones, and bombs, including the recent strike on the Kharkiv TV tower just minutes before the two leaders spoke.

“Russia clearly signals its intention to make the city uninhabitable,” wrote Zelensky.

“We discussed the contents of the next U.S. military aid package. The President has assured me that the package will be approved quickly and that it will be powerful, strengthening our air defense as well as long-range and artillery capabilities. We also discussed our work on a bilateral security agreement and the preparations for the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland,” Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the lower house of the U.S. Congress adopted H.R.8035 "Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024", which provides for $60.84 billion in support for Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the bill will be voted on in Senate. If passed, it is yet to be signed by the U.S. president to be put into force.