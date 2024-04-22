MFA Ukraine, China's Ambassador Discusse Prospects Of Bejing's Participation In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha received the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine, Fan Xianzhong.

This was reported by MFA Ukraine 's press service, Ukrinform saw.

"The parties discussed the issue of intensifying the Ukrainian-Chinese political dialogue, the prospects for China's participation in the implementation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula and in the first inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland," the Foreign Ministry wrote.

The interlocutors stated that it is extremely important to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter and international law, in particular, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the foundation on which bilateral relations between Ukraine and China are based.

Andrii Sybiha noted the trend of increasing trade turnover between the two countries, which reached $12.8 billion in 2023.

The diplomats discussed the schedule of bilateral cooperation mechanisms at various levels for the near future.

There was an exchange of views on the expansion of cooperation in the agro-industrial sphere, where there is significant potential.

In this context, Andrii Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine is ready to play a role in ensuring global food security.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, following the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in Italy, said Russia's military-industrial complex receives its main material support from China.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Swiss government will host on June 15-16 a high-level conference aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine. The country's Federal Council said in a statement that there is currently sufficient international support for the high-level conference to launch the peace process.

The conference will be held in the Bürgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside Lucerne. It is noted that the purpose of the conference is to create conditions favorable to achieving long-term peace in Ukraine, as well as a concrete road map for Russia's participation in the peace process.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs