Taxmann Launches A Mobile App On Criminal Law

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 22 April 2024: Taking a step forward in revolutionizing legal technology, Taxmann, a technology-oriented publishing and product company, has launched a mobile application dedicated to India\'s New Criminal Laws. Designed to serve legal professionals, scholars, the judiciary, police, and law students, the app is a comprehensive tool for reading, understanding, comparing, and analysing the nuances of India\'s new and old criminal laws.



With innovative features like Bare Text Reading, Corresponding Sections Comparison, Provisions Comparison, Advanced Search Tools, All About Criminal Laws, LawBot, and Detailed Commentary & Analysis, the mobile application aims to simplify the study and application of criminal laws.



On the launch of the mobile app, Naveen Wadhwa, Vice President at Taxmann said, \"This mobile app represents a significant advancement in legal technology, providing an indispensable resource for anyone involved in the legal field. We\'re confident that the application will facilitate better understanding of India\'s criminal laws and will streamline legal research and analysis.\"



The Taxmann Criminal Laws mobile app is now available to download on the company website, Google Play store and Apple iStore (Please confirm). It is being offered to all the users for free.



Text Box: More about application features

Bare Text Reading: Users can access the bare text of the new Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), as well as the old Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and Indian Evidence Act (IEA), optimised for mobile viewing.

Corresponding Sections Comparison: This unique feature allows users to directly compare specific sections across the new and old laws, offering insights into the legal transitions from historical to contemporary frameworks.

Provisions Comparison: A comprehensive comparison between the new and old laws\' provisions and detailed analyses of changes are provided, enhancing understanding of legislative updates.

Advanced Search Tools: Equipped with section-wise, chapter-wise, and subject-wise navigation options, the app facilitates efficient and targeted searches within the complex legal landscape.

All About Criminal Laws: Integrating multiple layers of legal information, this feature offers a unified legal database, instant comparisons and analysis, in-depth commentary, and streamlined legal research, all in one platform.

LawBot: Incorporating AI technology, LawBot delivers instant legal guidance and comparisons between new and old laws, ensuring users can access the latest legal insights.

Detailed Commentary & Analysis: The app provides comprehensive section-wise commentary on new criminal laws, offering valuable perspectives on legal nuances and practical implication



Legal professionals and students alike are invited to download the app and explore its comprehensive features, which are designed to empower users with knowledge and insights into India\'s legal system.





About Taxmann



Taxmann is a premier platform that provides comprehensive legal research in India. It is known for its powerful search engine, smart integration, and the All-Aboutâ„¢ tool, which makes it easy for users to navigate and quickly find the information they need. The platform ensures that statutes are always updated and offers a vast database of case laws with headnotes alongside expert opinions and the latest news and updates. With its focus on accuracy, authenticity, and efficiency, Taxmann is an essential resource for professionals dealing with the legal landscape, simplifying legal research through its extensive and relevant document delivery system.

User :- Simran Singh

Email :...