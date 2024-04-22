Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital Announces Special Discounts For Pet Spay And Neuter Services In May And June

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dacula, GA. April 22, 2024: Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital is excited to announce its upcoming monthly specials that cater to the health and wellness of our beloved pets. Caring pet owners will have the chance to take advantage of significant savings on critical vet services this May and June.



May Special Promotion



In the month of May, Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital is offering a 20% discount on spays for pets weighing up to 75 pounds. This special offer is part of the hospital's dedication to contributing to responsible pet population control and the overall health of pets. Spaying animals not only helps control unwanted breeding but can also provide health benefits to the pets, such as reducing the risk of certain cancers.



June Special Promotion



Continuing with their mission to support animal health and population management, the animal hospital will extend its services in June with a 20% discount on neuters. By providing this important service at a reduced cost, the hospital encourages pet owners to take proactive measures to reduce disease and reducing the number of homeless animals.



Both promotions are a testament to Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital's enduring commitment to ensuring that top-tier veterinary care is accessible and affordable for all pet owners.



Call to Action



Don't miss this opportunity to afford quality healthcare for your furry family members. To learn more about the May and June specials or to schedule an appointment, contact Hamilton Plaza



Animal Hospital directly. Staff is on hand to answer any questions and to provide the best care possible for your pets.



For further information or to book an appointment, please visit their website or reach out via the contact information provided above.



About Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital



Hamilton Plaza Animal Hospital is a full-service veterinary facility that has been providing exceptional pet care and services to the community for years. From preventive wellness check- ups to advanced diagnostic tests and complex surgical procedures, their dedicated team of veterinary professionals is committed to ensuring every pet receives the best care.







