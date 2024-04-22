Taneira Launches Cottons Of India And Summer Blooms Collection

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 18th April 2024, Delhi: Celebrating the TATA trust and a commitment to authenticity, Taniera unveiled its latest offerings, the Cottons of India and Summer Blooms collections, tailored for discerning connoisseurs this summer. Building upon the brand's remarkable achievements in 2024, marked by a focus on category expansion and customer-centricity, Taneira continues its legacy of preserving Indiaâ€TMs textile traditions. Promising to enchant and inspire, these handcrafted collections epitomize the brand's ethos in every weave and motif.



As the summer sun casts its golden embrace, Taneira invites you to immerse yourself in the cool caress of the Cottons of India. Bringing the best of Indian weaves under one roof, the Cottons of India by Taneira breathes life into the tales of the land and its people. From the bustling streets of Kolkata to the serene looms of Telangana, Taneira traverses the length and breadth of the country, stitching together the diverse narratives of India's weaving clusters. The Cottons of India collection is a celebration of Indiaâ€TMs cultural mosaic, a harmonious blend of the old, the new, and the rare crafts that define the essence of the countryâ€TMs textile heritage. From the intricate artistry of Ajrakh to the timeless elegance of Narayanpet, and the vibrant hues of Odisha Ikat, each saree is a masterpiece, handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail and infused with the soul of its origin. With prices starting at Rs. 1299/-indulge in the simplicity of form that defies conventions.



But the journey doesn't end there. Dive deeper into the blooming beauty of summer with Taneira's Summer Blooms collection, where every saree is a wearable art with nature's vibrant hues. Crafted from luxurious silk cotton and lustrous tussars, each weave embodies the essence of summer flowers in all their splendor. From delicate petals to bold blossoms, these sarees exude a carefree spirit, inviting you to dance through the season with grace and elegance. Adding to the allure of summer fashion, Taneira is also introducing a range of ready-to-wear kurtas, tops, dresses, ethnic skirts, and pre-draped sarees, perfect for creating a breezy and chic summer ensemble, ensuring every moment is adorned with effortless style and comfort.



Mr. Ambuj Narayan, CEO, Taneira, said, â€œRooted in the ethos of authenticity and trust, at Taneira, our commitment extends far beyond mere ethnic fashion; it's about crafting experiences that resonate with the discerning tastes of our patrons. Design differentiation and innovation are the cornerstones of our philosophy, we believe in pushing the boundaries of creativity, constantly seeking new inspirations and techniques to ensure that each Taneira saree is a masterpiece in its own right. As we look forward to this year, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering. Whether it's through the intricate craftsmanship of the summer blooms collection or the affordable starting price point of the Cottons of India, we seek to exceed the expectations of our customers and cater to their discerning tastes.â€



From the timeless elegance of Cottons of India to the splendor of Summer Blooms, let your wardrobe bloom with style, confidence, and individuality. Whether you're striding into the boardroom like a boss woman, meeting your girls for a brunch, or running errands in the city, Taneira's collection is your passport to effortless fashion. Indulge in a whimsical floral extravaganza or unleash the diva within with breathable drapes and cinched waists. Whatever your style, Taneira has the perfect ensemble to elevate your summer soirÃ©e to new heights.



About the brand:



Taneira, the women's ethnic wear brand from Titan, the TATA group company, offers differentiated design sarees, blouses, and ready-to-wear kurta sets made from pure and natural fabrics from over 100+ weaving clusters of India and brings the best of India under one roof. Instilled with TATA trust, Taneira aims to provide the rooted yet progressive Indian women with diverse craftsmanship and exclusive crafts and designs. The products cater to everyday fashion and all occasions a woman would want to adorn herself for â€“ festivals, weddings, and special occasions.



In its endeavour to provide authentic weaves that are handcrafted with love, Taneira works with weaver communities all over India. It has also launched the 'Weavershala' initiative to modernize the weaving techniques and, at the same time, preserve traditional procedures of hand weaving for future generations. In addition, the brand has introduced frame looms and all essential workspace facilities for the weavers in collaboration with localized weaver-led organizations. Currently, there are 18 Weavershalas operational across the country.

