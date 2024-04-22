Iraq, Turkiye Sign 24 Mous To Push Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, April 22 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani and visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday put their signatures on some 24 memorandums of understanding (MoU) in a bid to propel bilateral relations to greater levels.

Baghdad and Ankara have also sealed a pair of "framework agreements" that serve as a roadmap towards "sustainable and strategic" cooperation, the Iraqi prime minister told a press conference alongside Erdogan in the Iraqi capital.

The "framework agreements" entail the implementation of joint development projects that aim to provide adequate water supply through boosting the volume of water flowing from Turkey through the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which Baghdad relies on for its water needs.

Hailing these fresh deals as a launchpad for greater bilateral cooperation, the Turkish president said that Ankara plan to establish joint permanent committees tasked with ensuring stability in both countries, besides monitoring the progress of the aforementioned agreements.

Erdogan cited security and counter-terrorism effort as the focal point of bilateral cooperation, which includes the steps that need to be taken in the fight against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) group. (Pick up previous.)

ahh











MENAFN22042024000071011013ID1108124677