Kuwait Amir's State Visit To Jordan Reflects Strong Bonds - Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Nasser Al-Khamri

KUWAIT, April 22 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's state visit to Jordan reflects the strong, deep-rooted bonds the two nations share, Jordan's Ambassador to Kuwait Sinan Al-Majali said on Monday.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Majali added His Highness Amir's visit to Jordan on Tuesday marks his first state visit outside the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), indicating Jordan's significance to Kuwait.

The well-established Kuwaiti-Jordanian bond in economic, political, and social aspects demonstrates the strong bilateral relations the two nations share.

They also share most regional and global issues, especially the Palestinian cause, prioritizing it politically, noted Al-Majali.

Al-Majali affirmed King of Jordan Abdullah II's cooperation and coordination of the state visit, where His Highness the Amir and King Abdullah II will discuss issues concerning the two nations' security, stability, and regional prosperity.

In regards to trade and the two nations' economies, Al-Majali affirmed that these topics will be given great attention as Kuwaiti investments are considered the largest in Jordan, stressing the opportunity for further investments.

The Jordanian community in Kuwait is honored to have a role in the prosperous future of the country, and is met with respect by the Kuwaiti people, noted Al-Majali.

Al-Majali said that Jordan is considered a recreational and medical tourist destination for many Kuwaiti citizens who opt to visit Jordon for its natural resources.

Jordan is also a preferred education destination for Kuwaiti citizens who choose to study at esteemed Jordanian universities. (end)

