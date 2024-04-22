Major Sanctions Package On Iran Is About To Be Released: EU Official

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Apr. 22 (Petra) -- The European Union's High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, announced that a major sanctions package on Iran is about to be released, but it needs unanimity.
"There is a large package of sanctions on Iran on the table of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Council today in Luxembourg," Borrell said on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday, expressing his hope that "all member states will agree in this regard, because unanimity is required.
