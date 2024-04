UN Accepts Recommendations Of Independent Review Group On UNRWA Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Apr. 22 (Petra)-- The UN Secretary-General, Ant?nio Guterres, on Monday expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Ms. Catherine Colonna, who on Saturday submitted to him her Final Report as Chair of the Independent Review Group on the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), entitled "Independent review of mechanisms and procedures to ensure adherence by UNRWA to the humanitarian principle of neutrality."According to Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, the UN Secretary-General is also grateful to the Raoul Wallenberg Institute, the Chr. Michelsen Institute, and the Danish Institute for Human Rights, for the essential research that they conducted.Dujarric said, "The Secretary-General accepts the recommendations contained in Ms. Colonna's report. He has agreed with Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini that UNRWA, with the Secretary-General's support, will establish an action plan to implement the recommendations contained in the Final Report."In this regard, the Secretary-General said he counts on the cooperation of the donor community, the host countries and the staff to fully cooperate in the implementation of the recommendations. Moving forward, the Secretary-General appeals to all stakeholders to actively support UNRWA, as it is a lifeline for Palestine refugees in the region.