Health Ministry In Gaza Warns Of Israel's Planned Invasion Of Rafah

Gaza, April 22 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza Monday warned against a planned Israeli invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza that would destroy the health system in the embattled enclave.According to a statement, the ministry said the invasion would mean depriving Gazans of health services and endangering the lives of hundreds.

