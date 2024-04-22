Thailand Vs Takijstan AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Following their 5-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Friday, Thailand find themselves tied on three points with Iraq, who bounced back into knockout stage contention after beating Tajikistan 4-2.

Thailand - if they want to advance to the quarter-finals for just the second time in history - must clinch all three points at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Tajikistan have shown they are not to be underestimated. Despite their defeat to Iraq, their aggressive playstyle and capability to match the 2013 champions in shots on target and possession show they can capitalise on any lapse in focus.

FULL TIME

90+3' Attempt missed. Amadoni Kamolov (Tajikistan U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rustam Soirov.

GOAL! Tajikistan finally scores and tips the balance for a win!

90+1' Goal! Thailand U23 0, Tajikistan U23 1. Manuchehr Safarov (Tajikistan U23) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amadoni Kamolov with a cross following a corner.

90' Substitution, Tajikistan U23. Daler Sharipov replaces Shuhrat Elmurodov.

89' Attempt blocked. Shahrom Samiev (Tajikistan U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

88' Rustam Soirov (Tajikistan U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

87' Attempt saved. Rustam Soirov (Tajikistan U23) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved.

81' Attempt blocked. Chitsanuphong Choti (Thailand U23) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Seksan Ratree.

77' Attempt saved. Shahrom Samiev (Tajikistan U23) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

73' Attempt saved. Chitsanuphong Choti (Thailand U23) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Settasit Suvannaseat.

73' Attempt missed. Settasit Suvannaseat (Thailand U23) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

71' Attempt saved. Shahrom Samiev (Tajikistan U23) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved.

69' Delay in match because of an injury Warinthon Jamnongwat (Thailand U23).

67' Attempt saved. Azizbek Khaitov (Tajikistan U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

64' Substitution, Tajikistan U23. Shahrom Samiev replaces Abdullo Sharipov.

64' Substitution, Thailand U23. Chitsanuphong Choti replaces Erawan Garnier.

64' Attempt missed. Mehrubon Karimov (Tajikistan U23) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Amadoni Kamolov with a cross following a corner.

58' Attempt missed. Alisher Shukurov (Tajikistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Manuchehr Safarov.

56' Attempt missed. Waris Choolthong (Thailand U23) right footed shot from more than 35 yards.

53' Attempt missed . Rahmatshoh Rahmatzoda (Tajikistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Amadoni Kamolov.

52' Attempt saved. Teerasak Poeiphimai (Thailand U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Settasit Suvannaseat.

52' Attempt blocked. Seksan Ratree (Thailand U23) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erawan Garnier.

50' Attempt saved. Natcha Promsomboon (Thailand U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Seksan Ratree.

50' Attempt saved. Natcha Promsomboon (Thailand U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

48' Attempt saved. Erawan Garnier (Thailand U23) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Teerasak Poeiphimai.

45' Substitution, Tajikistan U23. Rustam Soirov replaces Mehron Madaminov.

Second half begins!

45' Substitution, Tajikistan U23. Azizbek Khaitov replaces Ruslan Khailoev.

45' Substitution, Thailand U23. Settasit Suvannaseat replaces Chukid Wanpraphao.

45' Substitution, Thailand U23. Teerasak Poeiphimai replaces Guntapon Keereeleang.

45' Substitution, Thailand U23. Seksan Ratree replaces Sittha Boonlha.

HALF TIME

45+4' Attempt missed. Mehrubon Karimov (Tajikistan U23) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ruslan Khailoev with a cross following a corner.

45+1' Attempt missed. Manuchehr Safarov (Tajikistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Amadoni Kamolov.

43' Attempt missed. Rahmatshoh Rahmatzoda (Tajikistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Manuchehr Safarov.

43' Attempt missed. Rahmatshoh Rahmatzoda (Tajikistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box.

41' Attempt missed. Ruslan Khailoev (Tajikistan U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mehron Madaminov with a cross.

38' Alisher Shukurov (Tajikistan U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

37' Attempt saved . Mehron Madaminov (Tajikistan U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuchehr Safarov.

36' Fakhriddin Akhtamov (Tajikistan U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

31' Attempt missed. Ruslan Khailoev (Tajikistan U23) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Amadoni Kamolov.

28' Attempt saved. Amadoni Kamolov (Tajikistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shuhrat Elmurodov.

23' Attempt blocked. Manuchehr Safarov (Tajikistan U23) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ruslan Khailoev with a cross.

22' Attempt missed. Abdullo Sharipov (Tajikistan U23) header from the centre of the box.

20' Attempt blocked. Alisher Shukurov (Tajikistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdullo Sharipov with a cross.

15' Attempt missed. Abdullo Sharipov (Tajikistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Shuhrat Elmurodov.

14' Attempt blocked. Manuchehr Safarov (Tajikistan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

4' Erawan Garnier (Thailand U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

3' Shuhrat Elmurodov (Tajikistan U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Match kicks off!

TEAM LINEUP