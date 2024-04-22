Saudi Arabia Vs Iraq AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #AFC U23 ASIAN CUP The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Six points from their earlier two matches mean Saudi Arabia should progress to the quarter-finals but head coach Saad Al Shehri wants the defending champions to maintain the momentum that saw them scoring nine goals past Tajikistan and Thailand.

Iraq revived their knockout stage chances with a 4-2 win over Tajikistan on Friday but need victory against Saudi Arabia to advance.

Head coach Radhi Shenaishil is keeping his cards close to his chest on how he will approach the match as he attempts to spring a surprise.

FULL TIME

⏱️ 90+9'

90+8' Ziyad Al Johani (Saudi Arabia U23) is shown the yellow card.

90+5' Attempt missed. Ahmed Al Ghamdi (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

90+4' Haitham Asiri (Saudi Arabia U23) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

90+1' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

90+1' Delay in match because of an injury Haitham Asiri (Saudi Arabia U23).

90' Ahmed Maknazi (Iraq U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

89' Abdulelah Hawsawi (Saudi Arabia U23) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

88' Attempt missed. Ridha Fadhil (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ali Al Mosawe.

87' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

85' Delay in match because of an injury Mohammed Marran (Saudi Arabia U23).

85' Attempt saved. Zaid Tahseen (Iraq U23) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved.

84' Attempt missed. Haitham Asiri (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marwan Al Sahafi.

83' Substitution, Saudi Arabia U23. Zakaria Hawsawi replaces Muhammad Al Dossary.

83' Substitution, Saudi Arabia U23. Abdulelah Hawsawi replaces Faisal Al Ghamdi.

82' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

82' Delay in match because of an injury Hussein Hasan (Iraq U23).

81' Ziyad Al Johani (Saudi Arabia U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

80' Substitution, Iraq U23. Ali Al Mosawe replaces Nihad Mohammed.

79' Attempt blocked. Mohammed Marran (Saudi Arabia U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

77' Attempt missed. Mohammed Marran (Saudi Arabia U23) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Saad Al Nasser with a cross.

74' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

72' Delay in match because of an injury Meshal Sibyani (Saudi Arabia U23).

70' Attempt saved. Marwan Al Sahafi (Saudi Arabia U23) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Faisal Al Ghamdi.

69' Attempt saved. Ridha Fadhil (Iraq U23) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karrar Saad with a cross.

68' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

68' Delay in match because of an injury Ali Jasim (Iraq U23).

68' Faisal Al Ghamdi (Saudi Arabia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

67' Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

65' Substitution, Saudi Arabia U23. Mohammed Marran replaces Abdullah Radif.

GOAL!

⏱️ 63'

Saudi Arabia U23 1-2 Iraq U23

58' Substitution, Iraq U23. Karrar Saad replaces Josef Al Imam.

57' Attempt blocked. Ziyad Al Johani (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Haitham Asiri.

52' Attempt missed. Ziyad Al Johani (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

45' Substitution , Saudi Arabia U23. Ziyad Al Johani replaces Awad Al Nashri.

45' Substitution , Iraq U23. Ridha Fadhil replaces Amin Al Hamawi.

Second Half starts

Saudi Arabia 1-1 Iraq

HALF TIME

45+10' Goal! Saudi Arabia U23 1, Iraq U23 1. Ahmed Al Ghamdi (Saudi Arabia U23) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.

45+8' Mustafa Saadoun (Iraq U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45+6' VAR Decision: Penalty Saudi Arabia U23.

45+5 ' Delay in match because of an injury Haitham Asiri (Saudi Arabia U23).

45+1' Goal! Saudi Arabia U23 0, Iraq U23 1. Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

45' Mohammed Al Absi (Saudi Arabia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

44' VAR Checking: Iraq U23 Penalty.

36' Attempt blocked. Muntadher Mohammed (Iraq U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

33' Awad Al Nashri (Saudi Arabia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

31'Substitution, Saudi Arabia U23. Marwan Al Sahafi replaces Aiman Yahya.

27' Delay in match because of an injury Ahmed Maknazi (Iraq U23).

26' Attempt saved. Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amin Al Hamawi.

24' Attempt missed. Ali Jasim (Iraq U23) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ahmed Maknazi.

20' Attempt blocked. Ahmed Al Ghamdi (Saudi Arabia U23) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

18' Zaid Tahseen (Iraq U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16' Attempt missed. Amin Al Hamawi (Iraq U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nihad Mohammed with a headed pass.

15' Foul by Meshal Sibyani (Saudi Arabia U23).

15' Amin Al Hamawi (Iraq U23) wins a free kick on the left wing.

13' Aiman Yahya (Saudi Arabia U23) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

11' After a VAR check, the decision stands and the goal is ruled offside.

9' Ahmed Al Ghamdi scores a beautiful curler from the edge of the box but is disallowed for offside

1' Faisal Al Ghamdi ( Saudi Arabia U23 ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

TEAM LINEUP