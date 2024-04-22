Tracking Canadian Lithium Stocks (TSXV: LITH) (TSXV: NRM) (TSXV: LEXI) (TSXV: GBML)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource tracking mining stocks announces today's new roundup of stocks to watch in the sector.

All new stocks added today are in exploration and/or development of lithium projects.

Why are investors tracking lithium stocks? According to Research and Markets - "The global lithium market size was valued at USD 8.20 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2024 to 2030. Electrification of vehicles is projected to attract a significant volume of lithium-ion batteries."

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories:

Lithium Chile Inc. (TSX-V: LITH ) is an exploration and lithium resource company with a property portfolio consisting of 111,978 hectares in Chile and 29,245 hectares in Argentina. The Company has filed a NI 43-101 Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment. Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties totaling 22,529 hectares that are prospective for gold, silver and copper.

Noram Lithium Corp . (TSX-V:NRM ) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States. With the upsurge in the electric vehicle and energy storage markets the Company aims to become a key participant in the domestic supply of lithium in the United States. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital.

Lithium Energi Exploration (TSXV:LEXI ) is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Catamarca, Argentina, the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LEXI), the Frankfurt Exchange (FSE: L09), and the U.S. over-the-counter market (OTCQB: LXENF). LEXI's portfolio of prospective lithium brine concessions in the Argentina Province of Catamarca (heart of the lithium triangle) includes approximately 57,000 hectares and a 20% interest in Triangle Lithium Argentina, S.A., which owns an additional 15,000 hectares - all located in and around the Antofalla Salar, one of the largest basins in the region, which is over 130 km long and up to 20 km across. LEXI is committed to innovation, sustainability, and quality, striving to differentiate itself from other players in the industry to maximize its potential for success.

Global Battery Metals (TSXV:GBML ) is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on lithium, copper and other metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in three battery metal projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% interest in the Leinster Lithium Property and drill program currently underway in Ireland; (2) a 100% interest in the drill-ready Lithium King Property in Utah; and (3) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara Copper Property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter return royalty.

Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd (ASX:LPM ) is an Australian Lithium exploration company with 22 tenements in the Northern Territory.

Patagonia Lithium Ltd (ASX:PL3 ) is an Australian public company limited by shares, incorporated on 27 September 2021. The Company owns 100% interest in Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. is a private company registered in Argentina. Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. was incorporated on 13 June 2022 for the purpose of being the Company's local vehicle for its business operations in Argentina and holding title to the Formentera Project, the Cilon Project and the Tomas III Project and any future acquired tenements located in Argentina.

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7 ) is headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan. The team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited. Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, LU7's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

Global Lithium Resources Ltd (ASX: GL1 ) is a rapidly growing lithium exploration company with a focus on two highly prospective 100%-owned Western Australian projects - the Manna Lithium Project in the Goldfields region and the Marble Bar Lithium Project (MBLP) in the Pilbara region.

