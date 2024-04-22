Tech Stocks Plunge A Golden Opportunity?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The 10% drop in Nvidia's share price and the broader stock market drop that is triggering jitters globally could be the opportunity "investors might have been hoping for a few weeks ago."

The analysis from Nigel Green, the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations come as the week closed last week with the worst run for US stock markets since October 2022, as investors shunned riskier assets ahead of a slew of Big Tech earnings this week.

Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Google parent Alphabet and Tesla are all on deck to deliver earnings.

Nigel Green comments: "It was a tough week for big tech last week - and, as such, the earnings will come under even greater scrutiny this week.

"However, the pull back in tech, which has been driving markets all year, gives savvy investors the chance to top up their portfolios at lower prices.

"Indeed, this dip will have been what many were hoping for a few weeks ago when stocks were on a tear."

Despite the short-term fluctuations, the long-term trajectory of AI remains unequivocally upward - and this is what investors are betting on as they bolster portfolios.

AI-driven technologies are poised to disrupt virtually every industry, from healthcare and finance to transportation and entertainment.

"Companies at the forefront of AI innovation are not merely reacting to market trends but actively shaping the future. Their value lies not only in their current market performance but in their potential to redefine entire sectors and create new avenues of growth," notes the deVere CEO.

The current short-term dip presents a prime buying opportunity for investors looking to "position themselves strategically for the future."

By adopting a contrarian mindset and recognizing the intrinsic value of tech stocks, particularly in AI, investors can capitalize on the disconnect between short-term market sentiment and long-term industry fundamentals.

Furthermore, the prospect of the Federal Reserve delaying rate cuts should not keep investors on the sidelines either.

"The demand for AI-powered solutions is driven by factors such as efficiency gains, cost savings, and competitive advantages, far more than monetary policy."

In addition, to the fundamental strengths of the tech sector, recent geopolitical tensions underscore the critical role of AI in addressing global challenges and enhancing security measures.

"The importance of AI-driven solutions for defence, cybersecurity, and conflict resolution becomes increasingly evident. Companies specializing in AI technologies are not only well-positioned to thrive in this environment, but also, hopefully, to contribute to global stability."

Nigel Green concludes: "While the tech sector sell off may be rattling some investors, it presents a compelling opportunity for those with a forward-looking perspective.

"Tech earnings and guidance will be scrutinized as never before this week, as the future is redefined and reshaped by technology, particularly AI."

e: ...

t: +44 207 1220 925

Twitter: @PriorConsults

deVere Group is one of the world's largest independent advisors of specialist global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. It has a network of offices around the world, over 80,000 clients and $12bn under advisement.