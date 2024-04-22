Crypto Stocks To Watch As Bitcoin Bounces (NASDAQ: RIOT) (NASDAQ: MARA) (NASDAQ: COIN) (NASDAQ: BTBT)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on bitcoin and crypto stocks trading as Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD ) trades at $66,717.43, up $1,905.04 or 2.94%.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT ) Is one of the top gainers in the sector trading at $10.81, up $1.68, gaining 18.40%. The most recent news was April 18th when the company announced that it has successfully energized the substation at the Company's Corsicana Facility.

"Two years ago, we purchased 265 acres of land in Navarro County, Texas, driven by our vision to build the world's largest Bitcoin mining facility, and today, we have achieved a new milestone in turning that vision into a reality with the energization of our Corsicana Facility," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "This landmark achievement highlights our team's unwavering dedication and collaborative effort over the past two years. With the Corsicana Facility's 400-megawatt substation now operational, we remain well on track to increase our self-mining hash rate capacity to 31 EH/s by the end of 2024, which will represent a significant increase in our operational capabilities. We are excited about the incredible pipeline for growth the Corsicana Facility provides over the next several years, and we look forward to further executing on that plan."

Some of the miners are trading up based on news that profits for mining are substantially on the rise.. Coindesk reports : "The launch of Casey Rodarmor's new Runes protocol sent fees surging as users rushed to etch new digital tokens that can be launched atop the Bitcoin blockchain."

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA ) is trading up at $16.97, rising $0.47 for a 2.85% gain.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN ) is trading at $224.71, up $13.70or 6.49% in trading.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT ) is trading up at $2.1600, spiking $0.1800 , up 9.09%,

