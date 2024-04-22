How You View The Problem Of Low Birth Rates In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) According to the latest statistics, the Swiss birth rate has fallen to its lowest level in 20 years. We asked you what you thought was behind this drop in fertility rates and how this will impact society. In this video we read out a cross-section of your replies. These are not necessarily our views.

