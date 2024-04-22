Magnitude 3.9 Quake Recorded In Western Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The earth shook near Yvonand in canton Vaud early on Monday morning with a magnitude of around 3.9 on the Richter scale.

This content was published on April 22, 2024 - 10:21

This earthquake was probably felt over a wide area, according to the Swiss Seismological Service of the federal technology institute ETH Zurich (SED).

The quake occurred at 3:35am near Yvonand, it said. Damage is not normally expected in the event of an earthquake of this magnitude.

The SED registers an average of three to four earthquakes per day in Switzerland and neighbouring countries, or 1,000 to 1,500 quakes per year. Around ten to 20 tremors with magnitudes of around 2.5 and above are actually felt by the population each year.

This content was published on Feb 8, 2024 Around 1,500 earthquakes were recorded in the country and close to its borders last year, the second-highest annual figure after 2019.

