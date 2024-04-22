EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Artificial intelligence: Schaeffler and Siemens intensify collaboration

22.04.2024 / 11:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler and Siemens sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of artificial intelligence in production

Memorandum of understanding focuses on joint development of digital solutions for the shop floor and AI applications in the industrial sector Innovative AI assistant“Siemens Industrial Copilot” proving successful in test operation Hannover/Herzogenaurach| April 22, 2024 | The Motion Technology Company Schaeffler and the technology company Siemens have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Hannover Messe. Both companies will advance the use of artificial intelligence in the industrial sector and therefore make a significant joint contribution to shaping the digital production of the future. At the Hannover Messe, Schaeffler and Siemens are once again showing the successful collaboration with the“Siemens Industrial Copilot”, an industrial automation solution using AI. It is connected to a production machine from Schaeffler Special Machinery at the Hannover Messe. The AI assistant makes the work significantly more efficient for the employees on the shop floor because complex automation codes for the machine can also be generated with natural spoken words. “Digitalization is one of Schaeffler's key topics,” says Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG.“The use of AI-based solutions is a decisive factor for making production processes more innovative, agile, and efficient. With Siemens, Schaeffler has a strong industrial partner at its side to accelerate the development and implementation of generative AI solutions in a targeted manner and to generate added value for its customers.” “Siemens and Schaeffler are pioneers on the path to highly-automated and digital factories. With the 'Siemens Industrial Copilot', we are bringing the capabilities of generative AI to the Schaeffler shop floor,” says Cedrik Neike, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries.“Together, we are showing how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing production– from the generation of machine code to AI-based maintenance. And that is just the beginning.“ Siemens Industrial Copilot: Increased agility and efficiency in production

Schaeffler is already using a large number of AI solutions in various applications. The“Siemens Industrial Copilot” is operating in pilot mode on a robot cell from Schaeffler Special Machinery, the Schaeffler Group's special machine construction unit. This project was jointly developed by Schaeffler and Siemens. The AI solution assumes tasks such as creating complex programming codes for manufacturing processes, thus reducing the outlay for machine operators. The“Siemens Industrial Copilot” also has access to relevant documentation, guidelines, and manuals to help employees identify potential causes of errors. The AI-based assistant offers further potential with regard to machine correspondence or validations. Andreas Schick, Chief Operating Officer of Schaeffler AG, says:“We are now at the start of a decade of efficiency at Schaeffler. The 'Siemens Industrial Copilot' proves that artificial intelligence can already be used in production today. With the Copilot, we are providing our experts on the shop floor with an innovative digital tool, which simplifies their work and significantly increases their efficiency. We are taking production to a new, digital level in collaboration with Siemens.”

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. The Motion Technology Company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of EUR 16.3 billion in 2023. With around 83,400 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family-owned companies and one of Germany's most innovative companies.

