Plan Optik AG: Final annual figures for 2023

22.04.2024 / 16:21 CET/CEST

Plan Optik AG: Final annual figures for 2023





Plan Optik AG confirms its preliminary figures.



Consolidated sales increased to EUR 13,253 thousand, after EUR 11,466 thousand in 2022 and EUR 9,467 thousand in 2021. The gross profit margin of 82% underlines the continued high level of in-house value creation.



EBITDA improved again to EUR 3,075 thousand, after EUR 2,762 thousand in 2022 and EUR 1,756 thousand in 2021. The EBITDA margin thus rose to 23%. EBIT rose to EUR 2,321 thousand in the 2023 financial year (previous year: EUR 2,054 thousand) and EBT to EUR 2,299 thousand (previous year: EUR 1,995 thousand). Net profit for the year amounted to EUR 1,669 thousand (previous year: EUR 1,373 thousand).



The full annual report will be published on April 30, 2024.





