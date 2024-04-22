EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Viromed Medical AG reaches important milestone – agreement with CORIUS Group for exclusive use of Plasma Care® by Viromed with significant growth potential

Viromed Medical AG reaches important milestone – agreement with CORIUS Group for exclusive use of Plasma Care® by Viromed with significant growth potential



Pinneberg, 22

April 2024 – Viromed Medical AG (ISIN: DE000A3MQR65) has concluded an agreement with CORIUS Group for the exclusive use of the pioneering cold plasma therapy with Plasma Care® by Viromed for their 1,250,000 patients and is establishing Plasma Care® by Viromed as the benchmark in Germany. According to market studies, in Germany alone this important cooperation gives around 40 percent of patients with acute and chronic wounds access to the market-leading cold plasma therapy in terms of the number of devices supplied. By using Plasma Care® by Viromed as an exclusive treatment method in one of the largest networks for dermatology and phlebology practices in Europe, Viromed Medical AG expects significant growth potential and anticipates an additional earnings contribution of EUR 0.28 to EUR 0.34 per share from the 2025 financial year onwards.



CORIUS Group, according to its own information the largest dermatology and phlebology practice network in Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, will exclusively use cold plasma therapy with Plasma Care® by Viromed in its 77 locations with its own practices and clinics in Germany. Viromed Medical AG believes that the use of Plasma Care® by Viromed by the CORIUS Group will have a signal effect for wound treatment in Germany, further accelerating the spread of innovative cold plasma therapy. Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG:

”This agreement is a real milestone for the economic success of our company. It also underlines the CORIUS Group's confidence in our Plasma Care® by Viromed technology and its importance for the future of wound treatment. Through the exclusive use of our pioneering cold plasma therapy in the facilities of the CORIUS Group with its 1,250,000 patients, Plasma Care® by Viromed will play a key role in innovative wound care. We are convinced that other clinics and care facilities will follow the CORIUS Group's example.“



About Viromed Medical AG : Viromed Medical AG has a broad customer base in the DACH region, including various DAX companies, e.g. Volkswagen and Lufthansa, as well as federal states and various federal ministries, 1,100 hospitals, 7,000 pharmacies, and 17,000 medical practices.



