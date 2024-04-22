Premium Appliances By Hafele

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kolkata, West Bengal, India Hafele 's Premium Appliances have been catering to the demands of its audience since the year 2014 by offering innovative technologies and comprehensive solutions. Hafele Premium Appliances has also introduced many new technologies to India over the years. The product range to come with the first ever fully sealed hob design in India is the Altius FS hobs range. Another product to come with the filter-free technology for the first time in India is the Teresa cookerhood which revolutionized the cookerhood market in India. The following products offer a convenient and hassle-free cooking solution for your modern kitchen.

Vesta Hobs In the bustling space of Indian homes lies the kitchen which stands as the epicentre of togetherness and culinary experiences. Over the years, Hafele with its deep understanding of Indian consumption patterns, has been at the forefront for introducing holistic kitchen solutions and appliances designed to seamlessly blend functionality with aesthetics.

These solutions carry with them the tradition of Indian heritage, one which requires various cooking techniques. Catering to these cooking & consumption patterns, Hafele introduces its new state-of-the-art premium hobs range – Vesta. The name in itself symbolizes Hearth; a place where you have a pure fire in the house, a place for faith, family and order, that resonates with the embodiment of the love and care you put into your cooking with these hobs.

Hafele's Vesta Hobs embrace advanced technologies that ensure durability with the premium quality brass burners that cater to all your cooking needs from heavy cooking to slow sautéing, provides even distribution of flames directly onto the vessels with the true blue direct flame output and creates a clean and hygienic cooking environment thanks to the anti-drip technology. To further enhance your cooking experience is their energy efficiency, premium ergonomics and a stylish black finish that gives an elegant visual experience, complementing your interiors. So, experience the magic of Vesta Hobs which with its sleek design and intuitive features create a harmonious cooking environment.



Tempering spices, stir-frying, and sautéing vegetables over a high flame are all common practices in an Indian kitchen. While the sounds of mustard seeds popping and chillies sizzling are pleasing to the ears, the fumes produced during these activities could irritate you and cause you to lose focus on the task at hand. So that you enjoy your entire time in the kitchen without tearing up or constantly sneezing, Hafele brings to you Datura Neo 90 – a Filter-free Wall Mounted Cookerhood from its premium appliances range. This well-designed, highly efficient, and low maintenance cookerhood clears your kitchen of unwanted odours and leaves behind only the fresh aromas arising from your food!





Equipped with an Anti-drip Filtration System, this cookerhood effectively separates oil particles and smoke from the cooking fumes and eliminates any possibility of the collected grease dripping back onto the hob surface. The integrated heat auto clean technology helps further melt the oil particles accumulated on the inner walls of the hood and collects them in the oil collector which comes with an eyelet view - a small transparent screen that always keeps you apprised of the oil collection status, helping you to time your cleaning accordingly. Also, guiding you throughout your cooking activities is the LED light panel at the front of the cookerhood. The electronic feather touch control panel along with the smart gesture control functionality make operating Datura Neo 90 a breeze. With its premium matte black finish, this cookerhood brilliantly complements various hobs and ovens from Hafele's cooking appliances range to provide seamless aesthetics to your overall kitchen.





When it comes to a healthy diet, steam cooked food is your best choice. Steam cooking preserves the nutrients, moisture, texture and the natural flavours of the food, and when combined with other cooking methods, gives you meals that are both healthy and delicious, and gets prepared in less time.





Combining the power of steam with convection oven, microwave and grill, Hafele's state-of-the-art combi microwave steam oven, the J34MCST, opens up the doors to cooking a variety of delicacies that are flavourful and healthy. This combi oven allows you to cook faster than the traditional cooking methods, uses less oil and preserves the nutrients and moisture in the food. The various combi modes along with preprogrammed menus allow you to cook anything from vegetables, meats, poultry and seafood to rice, pasta and pastries, conveniently and quickly. With its versatility, efficiency and ability to help you create tasty, nutritious meals for your family, this built-in combi microwave steam oven is a great investment for any home, particularly those with limited kitchen space.





About Hafele

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs - from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.