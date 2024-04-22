$500 Monthly Guaranteed Stimulus Check From California: Who Will Get It, How To Apply

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Some California residents may qualify for a monthly stimulus check of $500 for a year. This $500 guaranteed stimulus check from California is specifically for Fresno County residents. The money is no strings attached, meaning recipients will be free to spend the money on anything they want, including food, rent, or any other expenses.

Guaranteed stimulus check from California: how to apply

Applications for the guaranteed stimulus check from California, officially called the Advancing Fresno County Guaranteed Income Program, opened last month. The program's primary objective, created by the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC), is to address poverty issues in central California.

The program comes at a time when many households are experiencing increased financial strain due to inflation . Inflation has increased by 3.4% from February to 3.5% in March 2024.

Applications can be submitted either online or in person at selected locations in Fresno and Huron. The last date to apply for the guaranteed check is May 15.

Applicants can get help from Fresno EOC staff, who will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applicants can also email their questions to [email protected] . Applications are available in several languages and applicants can visit this link to apply for the program.

Established in 1965, Fresno EOC is a private, non-profit organization that is among the country's largest community action agencies. With an annual budget of $100 million, the Fresno EOC manages about 30 community-focused initiatives with the objective of reducing social and economic inequalities, such as preschool education, hot meal assistance, preventive healthcare and more.

Who will get it?

Under the program, 150 households will be selected, who will get $500 monthly checks for 12 months. There are no requirements as to what recipients can do with their money, as the ultimate aim of the program is to improve the happiness and overall health of Fresno residents and decrease stress.

Recipients will be selected using a lottery system. Selected applicants will be notified (via email, phone call, and text) in mid-May, while payments will start to go out in mid-June 2024. It is important that selected applicants respond promptly, or else their application will be withdrawn.

Recipients will get the payment through reloadable prepaid debit cards .

To qualify for the guaranteed stimulus check from California, applicants need to meet certain requirements, including residing in specified zip codes (93706 or 93234), meeting income limits based on their zip code ($30,615 or less for zip code 93706 and $35,103 or less for zip code 93234) and having children aged 0 to 5 years old.

Also, applicants must be at least 18 years old. It must be noted that the immigration status of the applicant won't impact their ability to qualify for the program.



The EOC will select 75 people from each zip code (93706 and 93234). The program targets pregnant individuals, as well as households with children below 5 years.