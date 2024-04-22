Coinbase CEO Shares Updates On Company's AI Integrations

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)
CEO Brian Armstrong has announced that the American crypto exchange's design team has
begun exploring
the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its activities. The cryptocurrency boss's announcement indicates that Coinbase is getting comfortable with leveraging AI in its operations despite its initial warnings about the emerging technology.
According to Armstrong, the crypto exchange's design team is using AI for a myriad of reasons, including the testing of a certain AI design generator. For instance, Armstrong explained on social media platform X, using a simple text prompt to generate a Figma mockup that can act as a design starting...
