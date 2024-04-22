SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (SUIC) Eyes Significant Share Of Growing Global Supply Chain Financial Market With Proprietary All-In-One B2B2C System

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SUIC and Beneway USA have rolled out a proprietary B2B2C system, a superior all-in-one payment and total financing solution that combines the capabilities and benefits of SUIC's B2B e-commerce model with those of its proprietary B2C platform

The B2B model streamlines business processes and enables businesses to develop and implement substantial growth opportunities as well as optimize costs

The all-in-one B2C platform integrates payment systems, electronic invoice devices, mobile cash registers, POS system devices, enterprise resource planning, big data, AI, value-added cloud services, and other services

SUIC hopes the B2B2C system, combined with cutting-edge technologies and solutions the company continues to adopt, will sustain rapid growth The company is confident that the B2B2C system will not only boost the IPO activity of Beneway USA but also retain its strong momentum into Q2 2024

SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC) , SUIC is the largest shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway Holdings Group, Ltd. USA (“Beneway USA”), recently announced a positive development expected to boost the IPO activity of Beneway USA. The announcement focused on the capabilities of SUIC and Beneway USA's proprietary B2B2C system ( ).

The B2B2C system is a superior all-in-one payment and total financing solution that combines the capabilities and benefits of SUIC's B2B e-commerce model with those of its proprietary B2C platform. For its part, the B2B model enables businesses to develop and implement substantial

