Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Continues Development Of Lead Drug Candidate CNM Au8(R) For Neurodegenerative Diseases Including Parkinson's Disease

CNM-Au8 is an oral suspension with demonstrated activity in restoring neuronal health and function by increasing energy production and utilization

Treatment with CNM-Au8 investigated in clinical trials adjunctive to standard-of-care exhibits no known drug interactions, and aims to enhance function and survival

Nearly 90,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease every year with no approved drug to slow or halt disease progression currently available The Parkinson's disease treatment market was valued at $4.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $11.98 billion by 2030

In recognition of April as Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month,

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease (“PD”), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”), and multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Clene is developing its lead drug candidate CNM-Au8(R) for potential treatment of these neurodegenerative diseases. CNM-Au8 is an oral suspension designed to restore neuronal health and function by increasing energy production and utilization by driving critical cellular energy-producing reactions that enable neuroprotection and remyelination. The result is an increase in neuronal and glial resilience to disease-relevant stressors.

In March 2021, Clene was awarded a grant from The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (“MJFF”) to accelerate the development of CNM-Au8 as a treatment for PD. The funding supports efficacy studies in a human cell culture model of PD that utilizes skin cells from individuals with...

