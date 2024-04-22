Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Marks GLP-1 Study Milestone With Ethics Review Board Approval

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has received approval for its GLP-1 human pilot study #2 by an independent third-party ethics review board GLP-1 drugs are utilized in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity, a huge market, and are typically administered by painful and expensive injection, offering a major opportunity for Lexaria's oral delivery platform This approval sets the company up for dosing within 30 days or less, with tentative study completion dates for this summer The study will comprise two study arms, the second study arm will investigate whether Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM)-enhanced semaglutide can effectively absorb into the sublingual/buccal tissues of the mouth with fewer side effects For Lexaria, this milestone brings it closer to its objective of forging strategic partnerships with leading industry players, ultimately growing shareholder value
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced approval for its GLP-1 human pilot study #2 by an independent third-party ethics review board. The potential use of Lexaria's oral delivery platform for GLP-1 drugs, typically administered by injection or stomach-upsetting tablets, represents a massive market opportunity. This study approval marks a milestone for the company, with the first dosing set to begin within 30 days or less, and with tentative completion dates for this summer ( ).
The human pilot study will seek to explore Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology and its overall effectiveness in the delivery of glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”). It will involve up to 9 healthy volunteers and feature two study arms, each evaluating tolerability, blood absorption levels, and...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at
About CannabisNewsWire
CannabisNewsWire
(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
...
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN22042024000224011066ID1108124208
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.