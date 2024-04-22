Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Marks GLP-1 Study Milestone With Ethics Review Board Approval

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has received approval for its GLP-1 human pilot study #2 by an independent third-party ethics review board

GLP-1 drugs are utilized in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity, a huge market, and are typically administered by painful and expensive injection, offering a major opportunity for Lexaria's oral delivery platform

This approval sets the company up for dosing within 30 days or less, with tentative study completion dates for this summer

The study will comprise two study arms, the second study arm will investigate whether Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM)-enhanced semaglutide can effectively absorb into the sublingual/buccal tissues of the mouth with fewer side effects For Lexaria, this milestone brings it closer to its objective of forging strategic partnerships with leading industry players, ultimately growing shareholder value

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced approval for its GLP-1 human pilot study #2 by an independent third-party ethics review board. The potential use of Lexaria's oral delivery platform for GLP-1 drugs, typically administered by injection or stomach-upsetting tablets, represents a massive market opportunity. This study approval marks a milestone for the company, with the first dosing set to begin within 30 days or less, and with tentative completion dates for this summer ( ).

The human pilot study will seek to explore Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology and its overall effectiveness in the delivery of glucagon-like peptide-1 (“GLP-1”). It will involve up to 9 healthy volunteers and feature two study arms, each evaluating tolerability, blood absorption levels, and...

