Investornewsbreaks EF Hutton To Host Annual Global Conference In NYC, Spotlighting Strategic Growth And Investor Connections

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) EF Hutton, a full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, recently announced additional details regarding its Annual Global Conference being hosted at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on May 15, 2024.

The event will provide a platform for corporate executives, institutional investors, and family offices to network, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations in both individual and group settings. Following the triumph of last year's gathering, the investment bank is attracting a premier roster of growth-oriented companies, as well as its corporate clients, institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and a select group of business media representatives.

“At its core, our annual conference is about connecting investors with some of the industry's most exciting publicly traded issuers, and we are seeing strong interest and registration from both,” stated Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton, in the press release.“We also have a handful of privately held companies that are considering public offerings attending to build the strategic relationships needed to foster mutual success.”

“Building upon the success of last year's conference, anyone in attendance should expect to meet another strong cohort of companies from sectors including consumer and retail, energy and infrastructure, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, real estate, gaming and lodging, sustainability, and technology, media and telecommunications,” concluded Rallo.

The conference will feature a variety of activities, including one-on-one meetings, company presentations, and a series of panel discussions on pertinent topics. Additionally, a keynote speech is planned, with the speaker to be announced later. Those interested in participating or sponsoring the event are required to register at .

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton LLC is a full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America. EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit .

