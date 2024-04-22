(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Reunion Gold (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF) , together with

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) , today announced entry into a definitive agreement to combine the two companies, setting the stage for the creation of a leading intermediate gold producer (the“transaction”). Through the transaction, GMIN will acquire RGD's flagship Oko West Project located in Guyana, within the Guiana Shield region, one of the most attractive mining jurisdictions in South America. Under the agreement, GMIN and RGD shareholders will receive common shares of a newly formed company (the“New GMIN”) equivalent to RGD shareholders being issued 0.285 GMIN common shares for each RGD common share. In addition, RGD shareholders will receive common shares in a newly created gold explorer (“SpinCo“) that will hold all of RGD's assets other than Oko West. GMIN has agreed to fund SpinCo with $15 million.“We are very pleased to announce this transaction today, which we believe is a testament to the outstanding work our team has done rapidly discovering and advancing Oko West over the last few years,” said Rick Howes, CEO, president and director of RGD.“We believe that this transaction not only delivers our shareholders an attractive upfront premium, but also the ability to participate with significant ongoing ownership in the combined company, having the opportunity to participate in an expected future re-rating as Oko West is advanced towards production.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Reunion Gold Corp.

Reunion Gold is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2020, RGD announced an exciting new greenfield gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana and announced its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in June 2023 after just 22 months of resource definition drilling. In February 2024, RGD announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (the“2024 MRE”) containing a total of 4.3 Moz of gold in indicated resources grading 2.05 g/t and 1.6 Moz of gold in inferred resources grading 2.59 g/t. This 2024 MRE includes an underground resource containing 1.1 Moz of gold at a grade of 3.12 g/t Au in the inferred category. Please refer to the technical report entitled“NI 43-101 Technical Report, Oko West Gold Project, Cuyuni-Mazaruni Mining Districts, Guyana” dated April 11, 2024, available under RGD's profile on SEDAR+. RGD continues to explore several additional priority targets at Oko West that lie outside of the area of the MRE, as well as leverage its considerable experience in the Guiana Shield to acquire and explore additional new projects in the region.

