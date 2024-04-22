Ghazni Telecom Firms Evoke Customer Gripes

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A number of residents of southern Ghazni province complain about the poor quality of telecommunication services and high charges.

Haji Juma, a resident of the provincial capital told Pajhwok Afghan News that people's need for telephone conversations and the Internet had increased recently.

However, he regretted that telecom firms had failed to provide quality services even in the provincial capital and districts.

He said:“We always face problems, as the quality of telecom services has deteriorated. In the absence of a proper network in our houses, we have to go to a high place for making every single voice call.”

He grumbled the telecom services were poor on the one hand and the firms charged high Internet and phone call rates.

Rahmatullah, a businessman, said:“When making a phone call, I have to experience disruptions and cannot speak properly to my contacts due to low-quality services.”

Noor, a resident of Andar district, claimed the telecom companies often recovered loans that were never extended subscribers.

He added:“No one is happy with telecom services. The companies charge arbitrarily if you recharge your mobile phone. Previously, we used to activate 5GB Internet that worked well. Currently, however, even 20GB does not work properly.”

Other residents voiced similar complaints and urged the officials concerned to address the problems and irregularities as soon as possible.

He recalled:“Last year, 55 new telecommunication sites were activated in Ghazni. For the ongoing year, the Ministry of Telecommunication has also approved the TD project, which will activate 26 more sites of Salam and Afghan Telecom.”

Pajhwok tried to contact telecom firm officials for comment but failed.

sa