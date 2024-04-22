Khost Historic Fort Teetering On The Brink Of Collapse

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Residents of southeastern Khost province say the historic Ghazi Babrak Khan Zadran fort is on the verge of collapse.

Ghazi Babark Qala (castle) is located in Nader Shahkot district and has a history of 150 years.

The fort was built by a number of huge tribes of the time during the rule of Amir Abdul Rahman Khan and had a military status.

Only the surrounding walls of this historic Qala remain and other parts of it have been destroyed.

Azim Jan Babrakzai, a member of Ghazni Babrak Khan Zadran's family, told Pajhwok that the two-storey military fort had two parts, one was for members of the house and the other for guests.

According to him, the Afghan forces of the time used this fort as an important military centre against the British armies.

“This is a historical fort, our grandfather, Babrak Khan, has built this, under the guidance of Amir Abdul Rahman.”

Another member of this family Qazi Ahmad Babrakzai, told Pajhwok that the remaining parts of the fort were on the verge of collapse and needed attention.

He said:“This fort is collapsing, you can see it yourself, so we want this fort to be rebuilt the same way and to leave something as a legacy to the new generation.”“We request the Emirate to speed up whatever promises they made to us so that this fort can be rebuilt.”

Also, Munir, a resident, said if relevant government officials paid attention to the preservation and reconstruction of historical places, many domestic and foreign tourists would come to visit them.

On the other hand, Shabir Ahmad Usmani, director of information and culture of Khost, said he had talked to the Ministry of Information and Culture about all the historical sites and monuments, including Ghazi Babrak Khan Zadran fort, so their restoration work would be launched.

He added:“In the beginning, we sent a proposal about repair works at the Babrak Khan fort and this year again we requested the ministry and we hope that action on this would be taken soon.”

