Congress Manifesto Reeks Of Activist Mentality: Goa BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 22 (IANS) Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade on Monday alleged that the manifesto released by the Congress for the Lok Sabha elections reflects 'activist mentality', which cannot take the country ahead.

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Tanavade claimed that the Congress candidates will lose the Lok Sabha elections from both the seats in the coastal state.

“The manifesto of the Congress has been drafted with an activist mentality. If you want to take the country ahead, you should have good thoughts and concepts. Just like the manifesto, the Congress candidate for the South Goa seat -- Viriato Fernandes -- also has an activist mindset," Tanavade said.

Attacking former Union Law Minister Ramakant Khalap, who has been fielded by the Congress from North Goa against the BJP's Shripad Naik, Tanavade said Khalap is not aware of the depth of today's politics.

“Ramakant Khalap has not been in politics since 1999, so he doesn't know the depth of politics today, which is all about achieving a 'Viksit Bharat'. You can't simply go on opposing developmental projects,” he said.

Tanavade also said that after the BJP came to power in 2014, the country's economy has improved.

“We have become the fifth largest economy in the world. The country cannot move forward with an activist mindset,” Tanavade said.