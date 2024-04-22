Gurugram Admin To Boost Voting Awareness Among Senior Citizens

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 22 (IANS) To increase the voting percentage in the Lok Sabha polls, the Gurugram district administration has nominated a retired supervisor Dilbagh Singh under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme as a senior citizen ambassador to create awareness regarding the polls.

The 63-year-old will visit various areas of the district on a cycle to motivate senior citizens to vote.

Hitesh Kumar Meena, Nodal Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner of the SVEEP programme, said that India is the largest democracy in the world and people must ensure their participation in the great festival of democracy.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said that Dilbagh Singh will also play a significant role in motivating the senior citizens of the district to vote.

In the past, Singer M.D. and Naveen Poonia have also been nominated as district and youth ambassadors by the Gurugram district administration for voter awareness.

Apart from this, awareness activities are also being organised continuously through educational institutions.

Dilbagh Singh hails from Haryana's Hisar district and after retirement has been living in Gurugram.

"Whatever responsibility he has been given by the district administration, he will discharge it very well."

Singh said that he has worked in the past on various social concerns through the cycle journey.