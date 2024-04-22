Mannai Infotech Wins 2024 Google Cloud Sales Partner Of The Year Award For MENAT Region

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mannai InfoTech, an ICT (information, communication and technology) division within Mannai Trading Company, has bagged the 2024 Google Cloud sales partner of the year award for the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkiye) region.

This accolade stands as a testament to Mannai's unwavering commitment to excellence and its remarkable contributions within the Google Cloud ecosystem. Mannai has played a pivotal role in empowering customers to harness the transformative potential of cloud technology, fostering operational efficiency, scalability, and innovation across diverse industry sectors.

The company's exceptional dedication and proficiency within its Google Cloud practice has solidified its standing as a leader in the region. Mannai's significant contributions to strategic national projects, exemplified by the design and deployment of enterprise-grade landing zones for various public sector entities, underscores their unparalleled leadership and expertise in Google Cloud solutions.

“Google Cloud's partner awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud.

Mannai InfoTech's senior vice president, Binu MR, said, "as we continue to shape the future of cloud services, our enduring partnership with Google Cloud will help us drive transformative and industry-leading solutions, revolutionising the digital landscape of Qatar.”

Mannai ICT's group president, Juan Leon, said:“Google Cloud's innovative solutions serve as catalysts for digital transformation, enabling us to attain unparalleled levels of efficiency and scalability within Qatar's ICT infrastructure.”

In 2023, Mannai achieved significant milestones in its collaboration with Google Cloud. Rigorous training initiatives resulted in the development of a robust pool of Google Cloud-certified engineers, enabling the provision of expert guidance and support to customers.

Additionally, Mannai played a pivotal role in the seamless onboarding of numerous public sector customers onto Google Cloud, streamlining enrolment procedures, and implementing Landing Zone deployments for various clients.

