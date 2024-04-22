Commercial Bank In 'Exclusive Partnership' With Novo Cinemas To Elevate Cinema Experience For Credit Cardholders

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, has announced an“exclusive partnership” with Novo Cinemas to offer a remarkable 'Buy One Get One' offer for its valued credit cardholders.

The campaign, which is set to run from March 25-December 31 this year,“aims to transform the way customers enjoy their time at Novo Cinemas, turning it into an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

Commercial Bank executive general manager and head (Retail Banking) Shahnawaz Rashid said: "This strategic alliance not only enhances the offerings for moviegoers but also underscores our commitment to deliver exceptional value to our credit cardholders. As Novo Cinemas continues to captivate audiences with immersive cinematic experiences, Commercial Bank is equally enthusiastic about extending exclusive deals and privileges to its customers. Together, we are poised to turn every cinema visit into a journey of entertainment and banking excellence.”

Rashid told Gulf Times that a good number of Commercial Bank customers used their credit card to purchase tickets at Novo Cinemas.

“I am sure this partnership is going to immensely benefit them,” Rashid said.

Novo Cinemas chief executive officer Roger Abi Haidar said: "As an entertainment leader in GCC, we are thrilled to embark on this exciting partnership with Commercial Bank which underscores our dedication to delivering innovative cinematic experiences and high-value offerings in 7 locations across Qatar. Together, we look forward to creating memorable moments for Commercial Bank Cardholders, blending the magic of cinema with the convenience and rewards offered by Commercial Bank's innovative financial solutions."

He told Gulf Times that Novo Cinemas are preparing to release many blockbuster movies in the coming months.

He also said there is no“blackout period” for ticket purchase under Novo Cinemas partnership with Commercial Bank.

Sudheer Nair, assistant general manager and head (Cards and Payments) at Commercial Bank, underscored the significance of the partnership with Novo Cinemas, stating: "The collaboration with Novo Cinemas marks a pivotal moment in redefining the customer experience for our selected Credit Cardholders.

“Through this partnership, we are offering our Credit Cardholders exclusive benefits, making their leisure time even more memorable. Our commitment to providing an exceptional banking experience remains steadfast, and this collaboration is a testament to our dedication."

Commercial Bank remains dedicated to redefining the very essence of banking for its customers in Qatar and beyond.

To avail of this exclusive offer, customers can visit Novo Cinemas' official website at novocinemas or use the Novo Mobile App for online purchases.

MENAFN22042024000067011011ID1108124158