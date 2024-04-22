Amir Affirms Importance Of Developing Cooperation With The Philippines

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani underlined that the visit to the friendly Republic of the Philippines stems from the keen interest in developing the cooperation and elevating the bilateral relations to the optimal level. HH the Amir said the visit will contribute to enhancing mutual trade and investment initiatives.

"My visit to the Philippines comes within the framework of our keen interest in developing cooperation with this friendly country and elevating our bilateral relations to the optimal level. The outcome of the fruitful discussions I had today with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will contribute to enhancing the mutual trade and investment initiatives and serving the common interests of our two countries," HH the Amir said on his official "X" account. (QNA)

