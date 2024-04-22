Amir Arrives In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived in Dhaka on Monday, on a state visit to the friendly People's Republic of Bangladesh.

His Highness the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin.

His Highness the Amir was also welcomed by the Member of Parliament and Minister for Liberation War Affairs Mozammel Haque, the Member of Parliament and Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan, the Member of Parliament and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Hasan Mahmud, the Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury, HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bangladesh Saree Ali Mahdi Saeed Al Qahtani, the Ambassador of Bangladesh to the State of Qatar Mohammed Nazrul Islam, alongside several high-ranking officials in the Bangladeshi government, a number of the Ambassadors of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries, and members of the Qatari Embassy.

His Highness the Amir was accorded official reception upon arrival.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

Four warplanes of the Bangladesh Air Force escorted His Highness the Amir's plane as it entered Bangladesh's airspace to welcome His Highness's visit.

