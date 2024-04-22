Keysight Technologies: Earth Day 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) As we celebrate Earth Day on April 22, 2024 , the theme“Planet vs. Plastics” highlights one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. Plastic pollution has become a global crisis, with harmful consequences for ecosystems, wildlife, and human health.

Plastic has undoubtedly revolutionized industries and transformed modern life with its versatility, durability, and convenience. However, this convenience comes at a cost. Single-use plastics, in particular, have inundated our oceans, rivers, and landscapes, choking wildlife, contaminating ecosystems, and leaching harmful chemicals into the environment.

Earth Day 2024 calls for a 60% reduction in the production of all plastics by 2040 and a phase out of all single-use plastics by 2030. This call to action presents an opportunity to confront the plastic crisis head-on and shift towards a more sustainable, plastic-free future. The theme“Planet vs. Plastics” underscores the urgency of the situation and calls for decisive action at all levels of society.

The first line of defense against plastic pollution is to reduce our reliance on single-use plastics and avoid products with excessive packaging. By committing to reusable alternatives, such as water bottles, shopping bags, and containers we can significantly reduce our plastic footprint and decrease the demand for new plastic production.Proper waste management and recycling are essential components of tackling plastic pollution. Individuals, businesses, and governments must prioritize recycling initiatives, invest in infrastructure, and promote closed-loop systems to ensure that plastic waste is diverted from landfills and efficiently recycled.Innovation plays a crucial role in finding sustainable alternatives to plastic and developing technologies for plastic recycling and pollution prevention. Earth Day 2024 encourages collaboration among researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to drive innovation in materials science, waste management, and circular economy solutions. Furthermore, education and awareness-raising efforts are vital for fostering a culture of environmental stewardship and empowering individuals to make informed choices about plastic consumption.

At Keysight, we focus on continuous improvements to maintain incremental forward progress in creating greater sustainability across the globe. We approach waste management by looking at our processes and determining where we can reduce any potential waste. Our aim is to constantly analyze our processes and look at ways to improve. With this approach, our successes range from diverting batteries from landfills, expanding our composting program, and increasing our employee environmental awareness, to subscribing to a circular economy model for our product lifecycle. After an inspiring initiative at our Penang, Malaysia site, Keysight facilities eliminated single-use plastic straws globally. In addition, we have eliminated, or are phasing out single-use plastics in our onsite cafeterias, break rooms, and coffee stations, and recycled old instrument parts instead of being sent out for disposal.

Keysight strives to limit the environmental impact of our product stream through design efforts, materials sourcing, product lifecycle, take-back and trade-in programs, refurbished equipment, and vast service offerings. Keysight's main contribution to a Circular Economy is by designing and producing solutions that support an extensive use phase. We design our products to support up to 40 years of active service through calibration, repair, and remarketing services to divert waste. Supporting our circular economy, our equipment is maintained, repaired, refurbished, and recycled.

Considering our busy lifestyles where grabbing a quick meal on the go is common, I have decided to add reusable eating utensils and food storage containers to my essentials, alongside my reusable tote bags and water bottle. So, my checklist before leaving the house might be getting longer: phone, keys, wallet, water bottle, tote bags, utensils, food containers. But if everyone contributes to reducing or eliminating single-use plastics, we can collectively work towards a healthier future for everyone.