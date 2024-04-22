Hubballi Horror: CID To Probe Neha Hiremath Murder Case, Special Court To Be Set Up - Karnataka CM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday confirmed that a Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe will be carried out in the murder case of Neha Hiremath, the daughter of Hubballi Congress corporator who was killed in a brutal case of stabbing by classmate Fayaz Khondunaik. Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, the chief minister also informed that a special court will be formed in order to ensure speedy justice to the deceased and her family.

This announcement from the Karnataka CM comes a day after

BJP National President J P Nadda accused Siddaramaiah

and state Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara of "influencing and diluting" the investigation into the murder of the MCA student.

On April 18th, tragedy struck as Neha, the daughter of Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress Councillor of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was fatally stabbed by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik on the premises of BVB College.

Amidst communal allegations, Siddaramaiah earlier clarified that the motive behind the murder was personal, while Parameshwara stated that there was no basis to the "love jihad" angle as alleged by the BJP.

“Look at the statements of Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara. Some say it's a normal incident, others call it an accident. You want to influence and dilute the investigation. You don't have the courage to call a spade a spade due to your appeasement politics,” Nadda alleged, addressing a public meeting in Hubballi.

Also read:

Hubballi horror: Neha Hiremath's father demands CBI probe, BJP targets Karnataka Govt over police 'negligence'

Accusing the Congress government of fostering anti-national activities, he questioned whether people could have ever envisioned pro-Pakistan slogans being raised within the corridors of Vidhana Soudha. It's worth noting that this case is still under investigation and has yet to be substantiated.

“Aren't Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi ashamed when they say they will conduct an inquiry and do not trust the (private lab's) forensic report (on alleged Pro-Pak slogans)?” Nadda asked.

The BJP president alleged that due to "appeasement politics," Congress leaders were hesitant to condemn "anti-national" incidents. He further claimed that Karnataka is on the verge of a crisis, citing the March 1 blast at Rameshwaram Cafe, which resulted in injuries to 10 people.

“You (people) installed the Congress government in the state. Now you have realised that there is a tax on temples. Did you ever imagine this will happen? Did you ever think that people singing Hanuman Chalisa will be beaten up?," he asked referring to certain allegations.