'Almost Disliking Them': Roy Keane Rips Into Manchester United Despite FA Cup Win Over Coventry (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Legendary Manchester United star Roy Keane criticized Erik ten Hag's men following their FA Cup semi-final win against Coventry on Sunday, suggesting that it was the Red Devils who resembled a Championship side. The former United captain didn't hold back in his assessment of Erik ten Hag's team, particularly after witnessing them surrender a 3-0 lead in an exhilarating match at Wembley.

Despite United ultimately advancing to the final with a shootout victory, Keane expressed concerns about the team's lack of leadership and lamented the recurring discussions surrounding their shortcomings, suggesting they had relied heavily on luck.

"Some of the United players and supporters weren't going over the top with the celebrations.

They were almost embarrassed to win at the end.

Whenever I see this United team I don't like what I see. Talk about leadership and characters, I don't see that in this United team. My goodness, they rode their luck today," the football pundit said on ITV.

"We're having the same conversation every week with Man United, you don't know what you're going to get," Keane further stated.

Keane specifically targeted certain players for displaying a lack of character and called out goalkeeper Andre Onana, urging him to demonstrate more "courage" on the field.

"You always say you need a bit of luck. Maguire said they showed good character, I don't see character in this group of players.

I'm looking at the goalkeeper, wasting time. Just get on with the game. Show some courage," he remarked.

Additionally, Keane remarked that it was Coventry who appeared to be the Premier League side, while Manchester United resembled a team more suited to the Championship.

"It's getting to the stage that I'm almost disliking them.

I see a group with bad habits, they were almost frightened to win the game.

There's huge problems for Manchester United going forward but they got the job done," the United legend said.

"In extra-time Coventry looked like a Premier League team and Manchester United looked like a Championship side.

Huge problems for Man United going forward but they got the job done," he remarked.

The Premier League side appeared to be in complete control for much of the game, securing an early lead through Scott McTominay, which they extended with Harry Maguire's header just before halftime. Bruno Fernandes further bolstered their advantage with a deflected shot shortly before the hour mark, seemingly putting them in a commanding 3-0 lead. However, Mark Robins' team mounted a remarkable comeback.

First, Ellis Simms scored his fifth goal in as many FA Cup games in the 71st minute, followed by Callum O'Hare's fortuitous deflected shot that looped over Andre Onana and into the United goal. Coventry completed their resurgence in the 95th minute when Haji Wright calmly converted a spot-kick awarded for a handball on Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In extra time, both teams struck the woodwork before Victor Torps' last-minute effort from close range seemed to secure victory for the second-tier outfit. However, their celebrations were short-lived as the goal was disallowed for an offside in the build-up. Coventry's fairytale run ultimately ended in disappointment as skipper Ben Sheaf's miss allowed Rasmus Hojlund to step up and secure a place in the FA Cup final, setting up a rematch against Manchester City, reminiscent of last year's final.