Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left In Kerala; Congress And Communists Two Sides Of The Same Coin'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lashed out at the Congress and the ruling Communist party in Kerala, likening them to two sides of the same coin. Speaking exclusively to Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra, Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar and Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Pinarayi government of corruption.



"See, there is no point in Modi being soft or hard. Institutions do this work independently and neither my government nor the Prime Minister should interfere in such things. That's my theory. As far as Congress and Communists are concerned, I say they are two sides of the same coin. We have always exposed the Pinarayi government steeped in corruption, my unit has done it. On April 15, we raised the gold smuggling case. The Communist Party was never associated with two evils. It was neither accused of dynasty politics nor corruption. Today, in these two aspects, the Communist Party of Kerala has left others behind. This means that compared to some of the infamous politicians of Bihar, the condition of nepotism is worse in the Communist Party of Kerala," he said.

PM Modi cited instances of corruption within the CPM, such as looting the Co-operative Bank, and pledged to continue exposing such actions and ensuring justice. Modi criticized the Congress for speaking in contradictory ways, condemning their dual approach to issues.

"Now see, CPM has looted the Co-operative Bank, we have done the work of exposing it and we are ready to provide justice to the people in the coming days also. Ad Congress will say in Kerala, 'Put them in jail' and if we put them in jail then they will come to Delhi and give a statement that they are working with a sense of revenge towards the politicians. Now the country can never accept people who talk in two ways." PM Modi added.

