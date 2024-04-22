Leading Plastic Surgeon Dr. Vinod Vij Explains The Benefits Of Cosmetic And Reconstructive Procedures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Everyone wants to look their best and have no physical imperfections. Unfortunately, many people have problems like excess body fat, imperfectly shaped nose, and other issues. They are concerned about their appearance and suffer from low self-esteem. Plastic and reconstructive surgery is a great option that helps them look good while boosting their image and confidence.

Leading plastic surgeon in Mumbai , Dr Vinod Vij, who is an expert in reconstructive surgeries, says,“I have many patients who come to me with low self-esteem because of bodily issues. Through plastic surgery, we can correct these issues and bring back their self-confidence. Plastic surgery not only helps people look good but also helps to improve their mental and physical health.”

Dr. Vij specializes in plastic and reconstructive surgery. From breast surgeries like gynecomastia to hair transplant, and facial rejuvenation to rhinoplasty, he offers all these cosmetic procedures at his clinic. Dr. Vij treats patients of all genders.



Ms. Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of ClinicSpots, a healthcare portal offering medical tourism services states, 'Dr Vinod Vij is one of the leading plastic surgeons in India with great aesthetic sense. Over his decades of professional service, he has successfully given a new lease of life to many patients. His gender reassignment patients speak highly of his expertise and our very satisfied with the outcomes of their surgeries.'



Saniya Bhalekar, a 28–years–old young lady, approached Dr. Vinod Vij to resolve her sagging belly condition after her two pregnancies. She had developed excess skin and fat in the abdomen area. Dr Vinod Vij recommended an abdominoplasty procedure to remove the excess fat, skin and muscle deposits in and around the abdomen. The plastic surgeon also gives a proper shape to the abdomen. It is also known as a tummy tuck procedure.



She proceeded with the recommendation and opined that her life had changed for the better thanks to the doctor's expert care. She says,“Dr. Vij has helped transform my life. I was not satisfied with my body shape and appearance. I would feel depressed. After undergoing abdominoplasty, I now look better and feel so good.”

At Dr. Vij's clinic, patients experience professional services delivered by an experienced doctor with a team of dedicated professionals. Clinique Aesthetica has all the state-of-the-art equipment needed to transform the appearance of people through plastic surgery. Just like, Saniya Bhalekar, more than 15,000 patients have benefited from Dr. Vij's aesthetic surgeries and treatments.

Dr Vinod Vij offers hair transplants as a safe and effective solution to help people with bald patches or thinning hair. The procedure can be very effective in ensuring hair growth and helps people feel good about their appearance. Dr. Vij is also known for offering hair loss treatment to help restore hair. Laser hair removal is another cosmetic procedure to get rid of unwanted hair.



At Clinique Aesthetica, surgical treatments are offered to fix aesthetic issues. Rhinoplasty or a nose job fixes the shape and size of a nose. A facelift is another key treatment Dr. Vij offers. All those worried about signs of ageing on their face can benefit from Dr. Vij's facelift treatment. The procedure helps in regaining a youthful appearance.

Women with sagging breasts feel low because it affects their overall appearance. Breast augmentation helps in reshaping the breast and increasing its volume. Its overall impact would be to improve appearance with a proportionate look. There are many women with large breasts who experience physical discomfort. Dr. Vij offers breast reduction surgery to remove excess tissue and reshape breast size, helping them look and feel better.

Body contouring is a key service offered at Clinique Aesthetica. It is an ideal treatment for those who want to change their body appearance and undergo a full body transformation. Dr Vij says,“Body contouring helps to improve sagging contours while fixing lax skin, and deals with excess fat. The procedure is performed keeping in mind the unique needs of patients.”

Abdominoplasty to reduce tummy size, liposuction to remove excess fat, ultrasonic acne treatment, and gender reassignment surgeries are other services offered by Dr. Vij at his clinic. The satisfied patients are a testament to the expertise of Dr. Vij.

About Dr. Vinod Vij

Dr. Vinod Vij is a well-known name in medical services. He is among the best plastic and reconstructive surgeons in Mumbai. Dr. Vij runs Clinique Aesthetica, which offers a range of treatments to help people look better. Dr. Vij is a very experienced doctor with nearly 26 years of experience in this field.



Known for his patient-centric approach, patients can be assured of the best outcomes when they undergo treatment from his clinic. Trusted by patients, Dr. Vij has a team of trained and patient-friendly staff whose constant focus is patient health and satisfaction.

Contact Dr. Vinod Vij

You can contact Dr. Vinod Vij by calling 91 9819414276.



You can schedule a consultation with him at Clinique Aesthetic in Navi Mumbai.



Clinique Aesthetica, Shreeji Plaza, Anurag Hospital,

Seawoods Bridge, Sector 25, Nerul, Navi Mumbai 400706.

Clinique Aesthetica, 415, Nirman Vyapar Kendra,

Above Navratna restaurant, Sector 17, Vashi, Navi Mumbai 400705.

You can also meet Dr. Vij at Apollo Hospital, Parsik Hill Road, 23, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai 400614.