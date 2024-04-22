Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Holds Meeting To 'Mitigate Risks' Due To Heatwave

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amidst predictions of soaring temperatures and heat waves gripping various regions across the nation, the Election Commission on Monday (April 22) convened a crucial meeting, engaging key stakeholders, including representatives from the meteorological department. Led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the session aimed to strategise measures to counter the risks posed by the scorching weather conditions during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, with six more phases yet to unfold.

"In view of forecast of above normal temperatures & heat waves in parts of the country, Commission is holding a meeting with different stakeholders this morning. The meeting is discussing measures to mitigate risk. Officers of @IMD, NDMA and MoHFW are attending the meeting," announced the poll body's spokesperson via X.

Notable attendees included officials from the IMD, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The criteria for classifying a heatwave are met when the maximum temperature at a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in plains, 37 degrees in coastal regions, and 30 degrees in hilly terrains, with a departure from normal levels of at least 4.5 notches. Severe heatwaves are declared if the deviation exceeds 6.4 notches.

"IMD maintains constant communication with the Election Commission of India. In addition to seasonal forecasts, we provide monthly, week-wise, and daily predictions, including insights on heatwaves and humidity levels. We offer ECI detailed forecasts for areas where elections are scheduled across different phases," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology at IMD

said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting on April 11 to evaluate preparedness for the ensuing heatwave season. In an updated Seasonal Outlook, IMD highlighted the likelihood of above-normal maximum temperatures prevailing over most parts of the country, particularly central and western peninsular India.

With the second phase scheduled for April 26, and subsequent phases slated for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, the Election Commission remains vigilant, aligning its strategies with the evolving weather forecasts.