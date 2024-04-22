Creating Happy Families: Dr Nikhil Chitnis Preserves Fertility With Timely Diagnosis, Surgical Intervention

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suitable and timely gynecological treatment and preventive measures are a must for all women to stay healthy. Today, most gynecologists make efforts to offer comprehensive healthcare services, they ensure that women receive the best treatment to safeguard their reproductive health.

Dr. Malatibai Chitnis Hospital is a well-renowned IVF centre in Thane . It is led by Dr. Nikhil Chitnis, a third-generation gynecologist, who provides personalized care to each patient under his supervision. By combining appropriate therapy with advanced techniques he ensures the best possible treatment for his patients.

Dr. Nikhil Chitnis advises women,'' It is important to take care of one's reproductive health. Women should not feel hesitant to discuss treatments for conditions like endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and uterine fibroids. Fortunately, several gynecological tests are available that offer early detection of conditions such as cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). The results of these tests extend gynecological advice to include contraception, menstrual health, menopause, and other conditions.”

As Ms. Vishaka Goyal co-founder of ClinicSpots, a healthcare and doctor discovery portal asserts” Dr. Nikhil Chitnis, one of the best infertility specialists in Thane , is known for his warm demeanor and thorough explanations. This makes his patients feel at ease during their visits. He tries to empower women to make informed decisions about their gynecological health and well-being.

Dr. Nikhil Chitnis explains that conditions such as endometriosis, PCOS, and fibroids can cause chronic pain, irregular periods, and fertility issues, leading to stress, anxiety, and depression.

Hormonal fluctuations during menstrual cycles and menopause can also affect mood and mental health. Therefore, patients who require assistance with these issues should seek help from a specialist like Dr. Nikhil Chitnis, who is well-versed in treating such cases.



Women often experience physical as well as mental stress when dealing with gynecological problems. These problems have a significant impact on their overall well-being. They should seek relevant treatment to resolve their issues on time. Delays in gynecological treatment can lead to more complications. In cases of severe endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and uterine fibroids, a hysterectomy or laparoscopic surgery can be recommended to alleviate discomfort and improve fertility.



Dr. Nikhil Chitnis once dealt with a remarkable case of a 14-year-old girl who arrived at the emergency department with severe left-sided abdominal pain. She was diagnosed with a large ovarian cyst torsion accompanied by compromised blood supply and potential ovarian gangrene. An ultrasound revealed an 8-9 cm left ovarian cyst and a significant amount of blood in the abdominal cavity. The patient's haemoglobin level was measured at 6 gms.

To stabilize the patient, Dr. Nikhil Chitnis started medical intervention. This covered emergency medicine and a blood transfusion. During the laparoscopy procedure, he discovered a sizable left ovarian torsion cyst with gangrene and enlarged tubes.

With great care, he untwisted the ovary followed by a cystectomy. He secured the ovary to the posterior portion of the uterus to prevent further torsion. He cleaned the abdominal cavity thoroughly. Dr. Nikhil Chitnis decided to preserve the ovary despite the patient's gangrenous condition to protect her prospects of becoming pregnant.



After three months, a follow-up ultrasonography Doppler test revealed a satisfactory ovarian blood supply and follicle recovery. Both Dr. Nikhil Chitnis and the patients were happy and relieved to see the results.



As Dr. Nikhil Chitnis rightly points out,” This particular case highlights the need to seek timely intervention of gynecological issues. Also, suitable medication and surgical procedures play a vital role in helping patients recover from such critical issues. Fortunately, the patient will be able to conceive as her fertility is preserved due to on-time diagnosis and prompt surgical intervention.”



About Dr. Nikhil Chitnis

Dr Nikhil Chitnis heads the Dr. Malatibai Chitnis Hospital, a legacy hospital synonymous with being dedicated to offering the latest gynecological treatments that ensure women's holistic health for motherhood and beyond. Dr. Nikhil Chitnis and his team go beyond treating the physical health of the patient. They go further by addressing the mental and emotional well-being of the patient by offering support for concerns such as postpartum depression, sexual dysfunction, and menopausal symptoms. It offers a comprehensive array of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) to assist women facing fertility issues, encompassing IVF, IUI, and hormone therapies.