Is Xavi Hernandez Considering Major U-Turn Over His Decision To Leave Barcelona?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Recent setbacks against PSG and Real Madrid notwithstanding, Xavi Hernandez is reportedly contemplating a significant turnaround regarding his decision to leave Barcelona. Initially announcing his departure in January, the Barça head coach now appears open to the idea of staying on.

According to reports, Xavi has requested a meeting with club leadership to discuss the matter, seeking assurances before changing his stance. So, why the sudden reconsideration?

Mundo Deportivo sheds light on the situation, revealing that Xavi is inclined to continue managing Barcelona due to several compelling factors. Firstly, the past few months have seen his project gaining momentum, with a young team that fills him with pride. Feeling supported by the club's internal structure, including president Joan Laporta and vice-president Rafa Yuste, further bolsters his confidence.

Moreover, key players within the squad have publicly and privately expressed their desire for Xavi to stay, backed by fan support. Additionally, Xavi's condition for staying involves strengthening the squad in crucial areas, with discussions already underway regarding potential reinforcements.

Two names reportedly on Xavi's radar are Guido Rodriguez and Dani Olmo, both viewed favourably by the coach. Rodriguez, despite not being the primary choice, has garnered Xavi's approval, while Olmo's potential arrival has also garnered interest.

Lastly, the prospect of returning to Camp Nou, especially with the new stadium, adds another layer of motivation for Xavi to stay. The combination of internal support, possible reinforcements, and the allure of returning to Camp Nou collectively sway Xavi's decision-making process.

